Cash Dividend On The Way From Pinnacle Financial Partners Preferred Shares

On 2/14/24, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: PNFPP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.422, payable on 3/1/24. As a percentage of PNFPP's recent share price of $24.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of PNFPP to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when PNFPP shares open for trading on 2/14/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.00%, which compares to an average yield of 6.71% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNFPP shares, versus PNFP:

Below is a dividend history chart for PNFPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.422 on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B:

In Monday trading, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's 6.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: PNFPP) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PNFP) are up about 2.2%.

