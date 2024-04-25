Cash Dividend On The Way From PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred

On 4/29/24, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 5/15/24. As a percentage of PCG.PRD's recent share price of $18.18, this dividend works out to approximately 1.72%, so look for shares of PCG.PRD to trade 1.72% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRD shares open for trading on 4/29/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.83%, which compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRD shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred:

In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRD) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are trading flat.

