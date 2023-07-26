Cash Dividend On The Way From PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred

On 7/28/23, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 8/15/23. As a percentage of PCG.PRD's recent share price of $16.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.86%, so look for shares of PCG.PRD to trade 1.86% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRD shares open for trading on 7/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.44%, which compares to an average yield of 8.74% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRD shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred:

In Wednesday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRD) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are off about 0.2%.

