Cash Dividend On The Way From Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/27/24, Perella Weinberg Partners (Symbol: PWP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 3/11/24. As a percentage of PWP's recent stock price of $12.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Perella Weinberg Partners to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when PWP shares open for trading on 2/27/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PWP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWP's low point in its 52 week range is $6.80 per share, with $13.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.93.

In Friday trading, Perella Weinberg Partners shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

