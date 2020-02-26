Markets
Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust's 7.20% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

On 2/28/20, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust's 7.20% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEI.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 3/16/20. As a percentage of PEI.PRC's recent share price of $13.97, this dividend works out to approximately 3.22%, so look for shares of PEI.PRC to trade 3.22% lower — all else being equal — when PEI.PRC shares open for trading on 2/28/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.61%, which compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEI.PRC shares, versus PEI:

Below is a dividend history chart for PEI.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.45 on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust's 7.20% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust's 7.20% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEI.PRC) is currently off about 13.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEI) are down about 23.1%.

