Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennantpark Investment Corporation (PNNT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, Pennantpark Investment Corporation (Symbol: PNNT) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.07, payable on 3/1/24. As a percentage of PNNT's recent stock price of $6.76, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Pennantpark Investment Corporation to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when PNNT shares open for trading on 2/14/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PNNT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNNT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.70 per share, with $7.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.81.

Pennantpark Investment Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Pennantpark Investment Corporation shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

