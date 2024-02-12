Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (Symbol: PFLT) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1025, payable on 3/1/24. As a percentage of PFLT's recent stock price of $11.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when PFLT shares open for trading on 2/14/24.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PFLT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PFLT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.69 per share, with $12.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.44.
Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
