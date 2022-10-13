Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/17/22, Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (Symbol: PFLT) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.095, payable on 11/1/22. As a percentage of PFLT's recent stock price of $9.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when PFLT shares open for trading on 10/17/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PFLT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFLT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.4262 per share, with $14.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.74.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are currently off about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.