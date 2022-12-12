Cash Dividend On The Way From Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.2175, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of PBA's recent stock price of $33.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when PBA shares open for trading on 12/14/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PBA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBA's low point in its 52 week range is $28.90 per share, with $42.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.55.

Pembina Pipeline Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

