Cash Dividend On The Way From Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/23, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (Symbol: PGC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 8/24/23. As a percentage of PGC's recent stock price of $29.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PGC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.88 per share, with $42.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.89.

In Monday trading, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

