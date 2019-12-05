Cash Dividend On The Way From Parsley Energy (PE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/19, Parsley Energy Inc (Symbol: PE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.03, payable on 12/20/19. As a percentage of PE's recent stock price of $15.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.72 per share, with $22.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.93.

In Thursday trading, Parsley Energy Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

