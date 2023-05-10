News & Insights

Markets
PACWP

Cash Dividend On The Way From PacWest Bancorp's Preferred Stock, Series A

May 10, 2023 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 5/12/23, PacWest Bancorp's 7.75% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: PACWP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4845, payable on 6/1/23. As a percentage of PACWP's recent share price of $11.79, this dividend works out to approximately 4.11%, so look for shares of PACWP to trade 4.11% lower — all else being equal — when PACWP shares open for trading on 5/12/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 16.02%, which compares to an average yield of 7.49% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PACWP shares, versus PACW:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PACWP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4845 on PacWest Bancorp's 7.75% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A:

PACWP+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, PacWest Bancorp's 7.75% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: PACWP) is currently off about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PACW) are down about 5.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 BGC Options Chain
 YELP market cap history
 ETFs Holding KVHI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PACWP
PACW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.