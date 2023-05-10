Cash Dividend On The Way From PacWest Bancorp's Preferred Stock, Series A

On 5/12/23, PacWest Bancorp's 7.75% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: PACWP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4845, payable on 6/1/23. As a percentage of PACWP's recent share price of $11.79, this dividend works out to approximately 4.11%, so look for shares of PACWP to trade 4.11% lower — all else being equal — when PACWP shares open for trading on 5/12/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 16.02%, which compares to an average yield of 7.49% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PACWP shares, versus PACW:

Below is a dividend history chart for PACWP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4845 on PacWest Bancorp's 7.75% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Wednesday trading, PacWest Bancorp's 7.75% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: PACWP) is currently off about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PACW) are down about 5.1%.

