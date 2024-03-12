Cash Dividend On The Way From Ovintiv (OVV)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/14/24, Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 3/28/24. As a percentage of OVV's recent stock price of $50.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Ovintiv Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when OVV shares open for trading on 3/14/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OVV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OVV's low point in its 52 week range is $32.07 per share, with $51.5999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.38.

In Tuesday trading, Ovintiv Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

