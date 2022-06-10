Cash Dividend On The Way From Ovintiv (OVV)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/22, Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 6/30/22. As a percentage of OVV's recent stock price of $60.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OVV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OVV's low point in its 52 week range is $21.92 per share, with $63.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.96.

In Friday trading, Ovintiv Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

