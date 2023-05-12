Cash Dividend On The Way From Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/23, Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0207, payable on 7/6/23. As a percentage of OEC's recent stock price of $23.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OEC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OEC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.87 per share, with $26.905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.16.

In Friday trading, Orion Engineered Carbons SA shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

