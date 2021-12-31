Cash Dividend On The Way From Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/4/22, Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 1/12/22. As a percentage of OEC's recent stock price of $18.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OEC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OEC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.23 per share, with $22.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.29.

In Friday trading, Orion Engineered Carbons SA shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

