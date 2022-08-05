Cash Dividend On The Way From Olin

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/22, Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 9/9/22. As a percentage of OLN's recent stock price of $52.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OLN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLN's low point in its 52 week range is $43.02 per share, with $67.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.85.

In Friday trading, Olin Corp. shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

