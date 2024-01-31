News & Insights

Cash Dividend On The Way From Old National Bancorp's Preferred Stock

January 31, 2024 — 01:34 pm EST

On 2/2/24, Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 2/20/24. As a percentage of ONBPP's recent share price of $25.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.73%, so look for shares of ONBPP to trade 1.73% lower — all else being equal — when ONBPP shares open for trading on 2/2/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.86%, which compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONBPP shares, versus ONB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ONBPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:

In Wednesday trading, Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ONB) are down about 1.8%.

