Cash Dividend On The Way From Oil-Dri Corp. of America

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/23, Oil-Dri Corp. of America (Symbol: ODC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 8/25/23. As a percentage of ODC's recent stock price of $63.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ODC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ODC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ODC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.14 per share, with $64.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.67.

In Tuesday trading, Oil-Dri Corp. of America shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.