Cash Dividend On The Way From OFG Bancorp's 7.0% Noncumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B

On 1/14/20, OFG Bancorp's 7.0% Noncumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: OFG.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1458, payable on 1/31/20. As a percentage of OFG.PRB's recent share price of $26.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of OFG.PRB to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when OFG.PRB shares open for trading on 1/14/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.67%, which compares to an average yield of 5.04% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFG.PRB shares, versus OFG:

Below is a dividend history chart for OFG.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1458 on OFG Bancorp's 7.0% Noncumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B :

In Friday trading, OFG Bancorp's 7.0% Noncumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: OFG.PRB) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OFG) are down about 2%.

