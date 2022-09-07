Cash Dividend On The Way From Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/9/22, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 10/17/22. As a percentage of OXY's recent stock price of $65.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OXY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXY's low point in its 52 week range is $24.39 per share, with $77.1299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.22.

In Wednesday trading, Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are currently down about 2.3% on the day.

