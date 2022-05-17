Cash Dividend On The Way From Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/22, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Symbol: OAS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.585, payable on 6/1/22. As a percentage of OAS's recent stock price of $140.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OAS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OAS's low point in its 52 week range is $74.135 per share, with $158.484 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.96.

In Tuesday trading, Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.