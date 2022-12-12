Cash Dividend On The Way From Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (Symbol: OCSL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of OCSL's recent stock price of $7.01, this dividend works out to approximately 2.57%, so look for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation to trade 2.57% lower — all else being equal — when OCSL shares open for trading on 12/14/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OCSL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OCSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OCSL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.8646 per share, with $7.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.99.
In Monday trading, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.
