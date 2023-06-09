Cash Dividend On The Way From NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/23, NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.014, payable on 7/6/23. As a percentage of NXPI's recent stock price of $189.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of NXP Semiconductors NV to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when NXPI shares open for trading on 6/13/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NXPI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXPI's low point in its 52 week range is $132.08 per share, with $197.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $189.35.

In Friday trading, NXP Semiconductors NV shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

