Cash Dividend On The Way From NuStar Energy (NS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/23, NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 2/14/23. As a percentage of NS's recent stock price of $17.19, this dividend works out to approximately 2.33%, so look for shares of NuStar Energy LP to trade 2.33% lower — all else being equal — when NS shares open for trading on 2/7/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.80 per share, with $18.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.19.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, NuStar Energy LP shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
Also see: Largest BDCs by Net Assets
HF Insider Buying
MMP Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.