Cash Dividend On The Way From NuStar Energy (NS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/23, NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 2/14/23. As a percentage of NS's recent stock price of $17.19, this dividend works out to approximately 2.33%, so look for shares of NuStar Energy LP to trade 2.33% lower — all else being equal — when NS shares open for trading on 2/7/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.80 per share, with $18.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.19.

In Friday trading, NuStar Energy LP shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.