Cash Dividend On The Way From NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units

On 8/31/20, NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 9/15/20. As a percentage of NS.PRC's recent share price of $20.48, this dividend works out to approximately 2.75%, so look for shares of NS.PRC to trade 2.75% lower — all else being equal — when NS.PRC shares open for trading on 8/31/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.75%, which compares to an average yield of 10.69% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS.PRC shares, versus NS:

Below is a dividend history chart for NS.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

In Thursday trading, NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRC) is currently down about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NS) are down about 0.7%.

