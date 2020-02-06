Markets
Cash Dividend On The Way From NuStar Energy LP (NS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/20, NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.60, payable on 2/14/20. As a percentage of NS's recent stock price of $28.29, this dividend works out to approximately 2.12%, so look for shares of NuStar Energy LP to trade 2.12% lower — all else being equal — when NS shares open for trading on 2/7/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NS's low point in its 52 week range is $24.4801 per share, with $30.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.38.

In Thursday trading, NuStar Energy LP shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

