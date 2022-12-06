Cash Dividend On The Way From NOV

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 12/23/22. As a percentage of NOV's recent stock price of $21.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NOV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOV's low point in its 52 week range is $12.46 per share, with $24.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.37.

In Tuesday trading, NOV Inc shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

