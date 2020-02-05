Cash Dividend On The Way From Noble Energy (NBL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/20, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 2/24/20. As a percentage of NBL's recent stock price of $20.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Noble Energy Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when NBL shares open for trading on 2/7/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NBL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBL's low point in its 52 week range is $19.01 per share, with $28.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.55.

In Wednesday trading, Noble Energy Inc shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.

