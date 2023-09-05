News & Insights

NYCB.PRA

Cash Dividend On The Way From New York Community Bancorp Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

September 05, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

On 9/6/23, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3984, payable on 9/17/23. As a percentage of NYCB.PRA's recent share price of $22.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.75%, so look for shares of NYCB.PRA to trade 1.75% lower — all else being equal — when NYCB.PRA shares open for trading on 9/6/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.93%, which compares to an average yield of 6.98% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB.PRA shares, versus NYCB:

Below is a dividend history chart for NYCB.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3984 on New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Tuesday trading, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NYCB) are down about 2.2%.

