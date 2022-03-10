Cash Dividend On The Way From National Storage Affiliates Trust's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

On 3/14/22, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 3/31/22. As a percentage of NSA.PRA's recent share price of $25.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of NSA.PRA to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when NSA.PRA shares open for trading on 3/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.94%, which compares to an average yield of 6.69% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA.PRA shares, versus NSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Thursday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are down about 1.2%.

