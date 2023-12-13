Cash Dividend On The Way From National Grid Preferred Stock

On 12/15/23, National Grid plc's 3.60% Series Preferred Stock (Symbol: NMK.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 12/29/23. As a percentage of NMK.PRB's recent share price of $85.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of NMK.PRB to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when NMK.PRB shares open for trading on 12/15/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.17%, which compares to an average yield of 6.94% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMK.PRB shares, versus NGG:
Below is a dividend history chart for NMK.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.90 on National Grid plc's 3.60% Series Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, National Grid plc's 3.60% Series Preferred Stock (Symbol: NMK.PRB) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGG) are up about 1.5%.
