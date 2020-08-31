Cash Dividend On The Way From Mosaic (MOS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/20, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 9/17/20. As a percentage of MOS's recent stock price of $18.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MOS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.50 per share, with $23.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.73.

In Monday trading, Mosaic Co shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

