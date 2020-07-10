Markets
Cash Dividend On The Way From Mitcham Industries Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock

On 7/14/20, Mitcham Industries Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: MINDP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 7/31/20. As a percentage of MINDP's recent share price of $18.68, this dividend works out to approximately 3.01%, so look for shares of MINDP to trade 3.01% lower — all else being equal — when MINDP shares open for trading on 7/14/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 11.32%, which compares to an average yield of 10.81% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MINDP shares, versus MIND:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for MINDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Mitcham Industries Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

MINDP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Mitcham Industries Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: MINDP) is currently off about 6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MIND) are off about 1.2%.

