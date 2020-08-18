Cash Dividend On The Way From Minerals Technologies (MTX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/20/20, Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 9/3/20. As a percentage of MTX's recent stock price of $53.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MTX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.28 per share, with $59.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.13.

In Tuesday trading, Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

