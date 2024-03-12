News & Insights

MAA.PRI

Cash Dividend On The Way From Mid-America Apartment Communities Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

March 12, 2024 — 02:06 pm EDT

On 3/14/24, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: MAA.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.0625, payable on 4/1/24. As a percentage of MAA.PRI's recent share price of $57.71, this dividend works out to approximately 1.84%, so look for shares of MAA.PRI to trade 1.84% lower — all else being equal — when MAA.PRI shares open for trading on 3/14/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.36%, which compares to an average yield of 7.76% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAA.PRI shares, versus MAA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for MAA.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.0625 on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

MAA.PRI+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: MAA.PRI) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MAA) are down about 2.4%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
