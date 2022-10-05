Cash Dividend On The Way From Micron Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/7/22, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.115, payable on 10/26/22. As a percentage of MU's recent stock price of $52.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.87% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MU's low point in its 52 week range is $48.45 per share, with $98.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.76.

In Wednesday trading, Micron Technology Inc. shares are currently off about 1.9% on the day.

