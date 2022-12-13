Cash Dividend On The Way From Methanex (MEOH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.175, payable on 12/31/22. As a percentage of MEOH's recent stock price of $38.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MEOH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEOH's low point in its 52 week range is $28.73 per share, with $56.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.94.

In Tuesday trading, Methanex Corp shares are currently up about 4.3% on the day.

