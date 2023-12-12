Cash Dividend On The Way From Medallion Financial Corp's Perpetual Preferred Stock

On 12/14/23, Medallion Financial Corp's 8.0% Fix/Float Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Ser F (Symbol: MBNKP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 1/2/24. As a percentage of MBNKP's recent share price of $23.55, this dividend works out to approximately 2.12%, so look for shares of MBNKP to trade 2.12% lower — all else being equal — when MBNKP shares open for trading on 12/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.46%, which compares to an average yield of 6.97% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBNKP shares, versus MFIN:
Below is a dividend history chart for MBNKP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Medallion Financial Corp's 8.0% Fix/Float Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Ser F:
In Tuesday trading, Medallion Financial Corp's 8.0% Fix/Float Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Ser F (Symbol: MBNKP) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFIN) are off about 0.2%.
