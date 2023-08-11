Cash Dividend On The Way From Marathon Oil (MRO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/23, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 9/11/23. As a percentage of MRO's recent stock price of $26.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MRO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRO's low point in its 52 week range is $20.57 per share, with $33.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.44.

In Friday trading, Marathon Oil Corp. shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

