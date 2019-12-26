Cash Dividend On The Way From Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/27/19, Main Street Capital Corporation (Symbol: MAIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.205, payable on 1/15/20. As a percentage of MAIN's recent stock price of $43.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MAIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAIN's low point in its 52 week range is $33.4265 per share, with $44.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.61.

In Thursday trading, Main Street Capital Corporation shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

