Cash Dividend On The Way From Magna International (MGA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/21, Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 12/3/21. As a percentage of MGA's recent stock price of $89.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MGA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGA's low point in its 52 week range is $59.64 per share, with $104.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.80.

In Tuesday trading, Magna International Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

