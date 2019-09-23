Cash Dividend On The Way From Luminex (LMNX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/25/19, Luminex Corp (Symbol: LMNX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 10/17/19. As a percentage of LMNX's recent stock price of $22.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LMNX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMNX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.41 per share, with $30.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.45.

In Monday trading, Luminex Corp shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.