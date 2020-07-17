Cash Dividend On The Way From Lowe's Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/21/20, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.55, payable on 8/5/20. As a percentage of LOW's recent stock price of $142.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LOW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOW's low point in its 52 week range is $60 per share, with $144.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.85.

In Friday trading, Lowe's Companies Inc shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

