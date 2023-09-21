Cash Dividend On The Way From Logitech International (LOGI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/25/23, Logitech International SA (Symbol: LOGI) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $1.06, payable on 9/27/23. As a percentage of LOGI's recent stock price of $71.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of Logitech International SA to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when LOGI shares open for trading on 9/25/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LOGI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOGI's low point in its 52 week range is $41.81 per share, with $73.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.67.

In Thursday trading, Logitech International SA shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

