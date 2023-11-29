Cash Dividend On The Way From Linde (LIN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/23, Linde PLC (Symbol: LIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.275, payable on 12/18/23. As a percentage of LIN's recent stock price of $410.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIN's low point in its 52 week range is $302.17 per share, with $416.1931 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $414.49.

In Wednesday trading, Linde PLC shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

