Cash Dividend On The Way From Life Storage (LSI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/13/20, Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.07, payable on 7/27/20. As a percentage of LSI's recent stock price of $95.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Life Storage Inc to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when LSI shares open for trading on 7/13/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LSI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSI's low point in its 52 week range is $67.31 per share, with $119.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.15.

In Thursday trading, Life Storage Inc shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.