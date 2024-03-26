Cash Dividend On The Way From Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 3/28/24, Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 4/15/24. As a percentage of LBRDP's recent share price of $23.78, this dividend works out to approximately 1.84%, so look for shares of LBRDP to trade 1.84% lower — all else being equal — when LBRDP shares open for trading on 3/28/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.42%, which compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Communications Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRDP shares, versus LBRDK:

Below is a dividend history chart for LBRDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LBRDK) are off about 0.9%.

