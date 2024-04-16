Cash Dividend On The Way From Liberty All-star Equity Fund (USA)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from USA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of USA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, USA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.62 per share, with $7.1785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.86.
In Tuesday trading, Liberty All-star Equity Fund shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.
