Cash Dividend On The Way From Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock

On 1/30/20, Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8125, payable on 2/18/20. As a percentage of LXP.PRC's recent share price of $57.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of LXP.PRC to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when LXP.PRC shares open for trading on 1/30/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.65%, which compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP.PRC shares, versus LXP:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8125 on Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

LXP.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Lexington Realty Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are up about 1.6%.

